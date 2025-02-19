A Culinary Legacy: The iconic Haleem of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: When Ramzan approaches, Hyderabad comes alive with the aroma of its most beloved dish—Haleem. This rich, meaty porridge, a blend of wheat, meat, lentils, and aromatic spices, is deeply woven into city’s cultural and culinary fabric.

Haleem arrived in Hyderabad with Arab immigrants during the reign of the sixth Nizam, Mahbub Ali Khan. Under the seventh Nizam, Mir Osman Ali Khan, it became a city staple. The dish represents a confluence of Arab and local influences, evolving into a unique culinary treasure.

The dish gained widespread recognition when Madina Hotel near Charminar introduced it in 1956. However, it was Pista House, established in 1997, that put Hyderabadi Haleem on the global map, exporting its flavors to the USA, UAE, Kuwait, and Oman. Café 555 in Masab Tank remains a favorite, serving a recipe once recognized by the Nizam himself.

With Ramzan 2025 beginning on March 2, fasting Muslims worldwide will observe a month of prayer and reflection. In Hyderabad, breaking the fast (iftar) with a steaming bowl of Haleem is a cherished tradition. The dish’s high-energy ingredients provide essential nourishment after long hours of fasting.

Haleem’s popularity has led even non-traditional restaurants to offer their versions. Purists argue that the authentic taste thrives in Irani and Yemeni households and traditional Irani hotels. Over time, the dish has evolved, with modern versions being spicier and adorned with diverse toppings to suit changing palates.

