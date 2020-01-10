A national movement is on against communalism

Baghlingampally: "Smoldering opposition to NRC is nothing but an assimilated national resistance against communalism and casteism and capitalism," said human rights activist Medha Patkar on Thursday.



Patkar was speaking at a convention convened against National Register of Citizens (NRC), Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR) at Sundaraiah Vignana Kendram.

She was all praise for women and students across the country. "This is the silver lining. People came out of their comfort zone on the streets against atrocity." she added. It is not an exclusive issue of a particular community, it is the demolition of the very basic structure of this nation, which is founded upon the pillars of secularism and plurality, she said. Not just Delhi, places like Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kerala were witnessing huge protests, she added.

Many social activists and politicians irrespective of their political affiliation and students from various institutions attended the programme. The convention decided to form 'Save India Committee', an alliance to resist the permeation of communalism and fascism.

It also aims at creating public awareness against CAA, NRC and NPR. The event was attended by Prof Visweswara Rao, former Andhra Pradesh High Court Justice B Chandra Kumar, social activist and Ramon Magsaysay Award winner Sandeep Pandey, Siasat Urdu Daily managing editor Zaheeruddin Ali Khan and others.