Bhubaneswar: Aparajita challenges Naveen for debate

Bhubaneswar : The BJP MP, Aparajita Sarangi, who is seeking re-election from the Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat, challenged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to participate in a debate over her contribution to the development of Odisha’s capital city.

Aparajita said this in response to a recent video statement issued by Naveen, while seeking votes for the BJD candidate in Bhubaneswar, Manmath Routray.

In the video, the Chief Minister, without taking her name, alleged she had attempted to stop the Ekamra Heritage Project and the Lingaraj temple transformation work.

The BJD chief also claimed that she had not done anything visible during her five-year tenure.

Reacting to Naveen’s remarks, Aparajita said she was shocked to see a “respectable Chief Minister of 24 years targeting a first-time MP without verifying the facts”. Aparajita said she has been sending her “performance report” to Naveen every year.

“The Chief Minister must not have seen those reports as those were blocked by the coteries around him. He just read out what was written by the coteries,” alleged Aparajita.

“I have never objected to the heritage project. Rather, work has been done with a lot of funds from the ASI. The allegation is baseless… I must ask whether he has any evidence, written or oral, regarding his statements that I tried to stall the Lingaraj temple work?” she said.

The Bhubaneswar MP said Naveen should come with proof on the allegations made by him for a public debate. “I also invite him for a debate on my contribution to the constituency in the last five years,” she added.

