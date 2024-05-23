Truecaller and Microsoft Partner to Offer AI-Powered Voice Answering Feature

Truecaller, a leading app known for identifying and blocking spam calls, has partnered with Microsoft's Azure AI Speech to introduce a new feature that allows users to create an AI-generated version of their voice to answer calls. This innovation is part of Truecaller’s AI Assistant service, enhancing the way users interact with incoming calls.



With the integration of Azure AI Speech, Truecaller users can now record a sample of their voice. Azure's technology then learns from this sample to create a realistic AI version of the user’s voice. This feature is designed to add a personal touch, making digital interactions feel more familiar and comfortable.



“This groundbreaking capability not only adds a touch of familiarity and comfort for the users but also showcases the power of AI in transforming the way we interact with our digital assistants,” noted Raphael Mimoun, Truecaller’s Product Director and General Manager, in a blog post.

How to set up your personal voice for Truecaller Assistant



The AI Assistant screens incoming calls, informing users of the caller's reason. Based on this information, users can decide to answer the call themselves or let the AI Assistant handle it. This functionality, which was first introduced to Truecaller users in 2022, is currently available only in select countries.

Initially, Truecaller offered a limited selection of preset voices for its assistant. The new ability to use a personalized AI voice marks a significant step in customizing the user experience further.



At Microsoft’s Build conference, Azure AI Speech showcased its personal voice feature, which allows for the recording and replication of individual voices. According to Microsoft, this feature is available on a limited basis and is intended for specific use cases such as voice assistants. Microsoft has also implemented safeguards to ensure ethical use, including automatic watermarks on AI-generated voices and a strict code of conduct. Users must obtain full consent from individuals whose voices are being replicated, and impersonation is strictly prohibited.



While it remains to be seen how well these AI-generated voices perform compared to traditional voicemail messages, this advancement signifies a notable shift in how technology can personalize and enhance user experiences in everyday digital interactions.