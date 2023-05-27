A political Biography of NTR by K Ramachandra Murty

Hyderabad: Supreme Court retired Judge Justice B Sudarshan Reddy on Saturday said that the former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao was a rare leader who not only loved people abundantly but also had always strove for fulfilling promises made to the people.

Justice Sudarshan Reddy was releasing the book ‘A Political Biography NTR’ by senior Editor K Ramachandra Murthy here on Saturday. He said that though NTR had no political knowledge, he had a strong will to do good to the people who believed him. Just like Shakespeare's dramatic tragedies, there were many twists in the political life of NTR and the book reflects these with some incidents, he said. Justice Reddy said that NTR was an honest man who never followed favoritism or partiality towards anyone. “We can get to know through the book about how he rejected the recommendations of his own sons,” said Justice Reddy. NTR has created history with policies like bringing mandal system, decentralization of administration, reservations to backward classes, providing equal right to women in property.





The Telugu version of the book ‘NTR- Rajakiya Jeevitha Charitra- Asalu Kadha’ was released by Supreme Court retired Judge Justice Chalameshwar. Justice Chalameshwar said that NTR was the one who brought the identity to the Telugu people at a time when the North Indians used to call Telugus as ‘Madrasi’. He recalled how intellectuals like Kannabeeran hailed NTR stating that he had implemented the promises he made.

Prof Haragopal said that NTR’s greatness was that he used to respect people who were honest and those who followed ethics. He had a special respect towards senior IAS officers like Shankaran. He has the ability to accept even criticism, which shows his greatness, said Prof Haragopal.

Statingthat it was unfortunate that there were very few books on the NTR, senior Editor K Ramachandra Murthy said that this should not be the last book on the great leader. There are not many books on a leader who had an impact on national politics. There should have been at least a dozen books as per his personality but there are not many. Within a short period of nine months after forming a political party, NTR formed a government with a huge majority. He recalled how NTR used to focus on public meetings on the dais and Chandrababu Naidu used to look after the finances. Former Rajya Sabha member KVP Ramachandra Rao, Prof M Kodandaram, Andhra Pradesh High Court retired judge Justice Raghuram and others were also present.