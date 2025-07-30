A proud moment in India's strategic innovation

Hyderabad: The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) achieved a milestone by conducting two consecutive successful flight-tests of the indigenously developed Pralay missile from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast on July 28 and 29, 2025. These flight trials were part of User Evaluation Trials aimed at verifying both the minimum and maximum range capabilities of the tactical missile system.

The DRDO said here on Tuesday that both missiles followed their intended trajectories with pinpoint accuracy and met all mission objectives. The missile systems' subsystems functioned flawlessly, confirmed by the extensive data recorded by various tracking sensors deployed by the Integrated Test Range (ITR), including ship-based instruments located near the impact zone.

Pralay is a solid propellant, quasi-ballistic missile featuring advanced guidance and navigation technologies that enable high-precision targeting. It is designed to carry various types of warheads and neutralise multiple target categories. The missile system was developed by the Research Centre Imarat, in collaboration with various other laboratories of DRDO, including the Defence Research & Development Laboratory, the Advanced Systems Laboratory, and the Armament Research & Development Establishment.Industry partners Bharat Dynamics Limited and Bharat Electronics Limited also played key roles, along with support from several MSMEs.

The tests were witnessed by senior DRDO scientists, representatives from the Indian Air Force and Indian Army, and industry delegates. Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh commended DRDO, the Armed Forces, and industry collaborators for the accomplishment, stating that the missile—equipped with cutting-edge technologies—will significantly enhance the Armed Forces’ operational readiness against emerging threats.

Dr Samir V Kamat, Secretary of Defence R&D and Chairman of DRDO, extended his congratulations to all contributing teams. He affirmed that the successful completion of this phase of flight tests marks a crucial step toward the missile system’s near-future induction into the country’s military arsenal.

