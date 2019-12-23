A unique celebration of Christmas at Montfort Social Institute

Uppal: A unique celebration of Christmas in times of CAA and NRC was conducted on Monday. The celebrations at Montfort Social Institute began with lighting candles and reading the preamble of the Constitution, then proceeded to listen to the Christmas story, This was followed by a conversation on the implications of the CAA and NRC in the social and politics of the nation, The participants took a pledge not to allow Acts against the Constitution of India.

Later Christmas carols were interspersed with lucid legal interpretations, finally concluding with Christmas wishes and the National Anthem. The participants ranged from academics to political activists to professionals to religious leaders, all joined in one accord to say that we shall not allow our constitution to be sabotaged, nor its values compromised.

There is one thought that crossed the minds of everyone during the precious time spent together that the New Year will be one that will usher in justice, liberty, equality and fraternity for all Indians irrespective of religion, caste and region.