A Venkata Reddy takes charge as Principal Financial Advisor of SCR

Secunderabad: A Venkata Reddy has taken charge as Principal Financial Advisor of South Central Railway on Tuesday. As per the release the new Principal Financial Advisor belongs to the 1987 batch of Indian Railways Accounts Service and joined the Indian Railways in 1989 and worked in different capacities on South Central Railway.

His previous posting was Principal Financial Advisor, Construction Organisation, South Central Railway. He has now taken as Principal Financial Advisor, South Central Railway.

