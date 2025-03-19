Aaj ka Assembly: Ministers bin Zero Hour issues, fumes Danam

Hyderabad: The Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender said that the zero hour issues are noted and thrown in the dustbin after coming out of the House and he knows this because he has been a minister in the past. He asked the Ministers not just to note down but take action on the issues raised by the members during the Zero Hour in the Assembly.

The Speaker on Tuesday cancelled the Question Hour and took up Zero Hour when the House assembled. As many as 26 members talked in the Zero Hour raising their constituency issues. Raising his issue, Nagender said that though he was MLA he had no camp office in the constituency and he had made several representations to the officials for the camp office in Idgah Ground.

“The attitude of the officials is like ‘apply apply but no reply’. While I am asking the Revenue Department for the camp office they are not giving any response but a substation has come up in the same ground. Without my presence a foundation stone was also laid. I can move privilege motion. I am a senior member and also been a minister. I know what happens with Ministers noting down the issues. Everyone knows that they will note and throw it out in the dustbin once they go out of the House. Hence action should be taken,” said Nagender.

However, the Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao said, “Like any other government the answer will be given in the same manner”, adding that the issue was noted.

Amberpet MLA Kaleru Venkatesh said that a flyover was constructed at Six Number Junction, which was recently thrown open for the people. The Chief Minister had no time to inaugurate. He wanted the government to take up construction of service roads as the people were facing a lot of inconvenience because of the lack of proper service roads. He also wanted the government to take up the Moosarambagh Bridge which was pending.