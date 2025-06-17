Abhyaas achieves big in CLAT 2025 results

Hyderabad: City-based Abhyaas Law Prep, a coaching institute for Common Law Admission Test (CLAT), has made a mark this year with over 50 National Law University (NLU) admissions in the first round of CLAT 2025 counselling. With centres in Pragathi Nagar, Warangal, Secunderabad, KPHB, and a robust online platform, Abhyaas has been a guiding force for law aspirants for over 15 years.

Selections this year include NLSIU Bangalore (2), NALSAR Hyderabad (8), NUJS Kolkata (3), HNLU Raipur (4), DSNLU Vizag (14), and many more across the NLU spectrum.

Founder and Managing Director Naresh Reddy Dubbudu expressed pride in the results, noting that while nationally only 1 in 22 CLAT takers enters an NLU, at Abhyaas it’s 1 in 5 — a truly exceptional ratio.

Annamayya, addressing the Achievers Meet, said: “Don’t mistake your NLU admission for a trophy. It’s a torch. Let it burn every time you see injustice.” He urged students to “be the lawyer who makes the Earth breathe easier,” reminding them that law is not just a career — it’s a responsibility.