Just In
ACB nabs inspector for demanding, accepting bribe
Highlights
Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday arrested an inspector of the Shahinayathgunj police station for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe. The officer allegedly demanded Rs 1.5 lakh.
The accused has been identified as L Balu Chowhan. He reportedly demanded Rs 1.5 lakh from a complainant for removing his name as a suspect in a missing person case and getting rid of harassment case.
The amount of the bribe was reduced to Rs 50,000. Following his arrest, the accused was presented before the principal special judge for SPE and ACB cases at Nampally. Further investigation is ongoing. The ACB urges the general public to report bribery incidents via their toll-free helpline, 1064.
