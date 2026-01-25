Three arrested for online trading, investment fraud

Khammam: The Khammam Cyber Crime Police have arrested three persons in connection with two separate cases of online trading and investment fraud, in which victims were cheated by being promised high returns, Police Commissioner Sunil Dutt said on Saturday.

In the first case, a businessman from the district was lured into online trading and investment schemes through phone calls, WhatsApp messages, and trading links. Believing the assurances of high profits, the victim invested around Rs 30 lakh. During the investigation, police found that Rs 7 lakh was transferred to a joint bank account held by the accused Madhu (38) and Roopa (36).

In another case, a private employee from Khammam district was cheated under the pretext of a part-time job and investment opportunity promising high returns. The victim reportedly invested nearly Rs 9 lakh. Police said Rs 25,000 from the cheated amount was traced to the bank account of the accused Senthil Kumar (46).

All three accused were arrested in Bengaluru, Karnataka, and were later produced before the Khammam Cyber Crime Court, which remanded them to judicial custody.