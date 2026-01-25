Data analysis skills open global opportunities

Nellore: In the present digital era, data analysis and visualization skills play a vital role in both research and industrial sectors, said Prof Allam Srinivasa Rao, Vice-Chancellor of Vikrama Simhapuri University.

A national-level workshop, ‘Comprehensive One Week Workshop on R Programming and AMOS for Data Analysis and Visualization’, organised jointly by Department of Tourism Management and Department of Statistics with financial support from PM–USHA (Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan), concluded successfully at the university campus on Saturday.

Addressing the valedictory session as chief guest, the Vice-Chancellor emphasised that students and researchers should not confine themselves to textbook knowledge alone, but must gain hands-on expertise in modern software tools such as R Programming and AMOS.

Machine Learning Essential for Research Accuracy

Resource persons Prof Ruchika Malhotra, Professor of Software Engineering at Delhi Technological University; and Mrutyunjaya Hiremath, AI Architect and Data Scientist at TCS, Bengaluru also spoke on the occasion.

University Principals, PM–USHA Coordinators Prof Ch Vijaya and Prof G Vijaya Anand Kumar Babu, heads of various departments, faculty members, and research scholars participated in the programme.