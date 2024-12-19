ACB Registers Case Against KTR in Formula E Car Race Matter

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has filed a case against Telangana IT Minister K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) in connection with the Formula E car race issue. The case also includes Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Arvind Kumar and HMDA Chief Engineer B. L. N. Reddy. KTR has been named as the prime accused (A1), Arvind Kumar as the second accused (A2), andB. L. N. Reddy as the third accused (A3).

The case comes amid ongoing investigations related to the Formula E race event held in Hyderabad. The ACB’s move follows allegations involving corruption and misconduct linked to the event's organization and execution.