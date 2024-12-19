  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

ACB Registers Case Against KTR in Formula E Car Race Matter

ACB Registers Case Against KTR in Formula E Car Race Matter
x
Highlights

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has filed a case against Telangana IT Minister K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) in connection with the Formula E car race issue.

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has filed a case against Telangana IT Minister K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) in connection with the Formula E car race issue. The case also includes Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Arvind Kumar and HMDA Chief Engineer B. L. N. Reddy. KTR has been named as the prime accused (A1), Arvind Kumar as the second accused (A2), andB. L. N. Reddy as the third accused (A3).

The case comes amid ongoing investigations related to the Formula E race event held in Hyderabad. The ACB’s move follows allegations involving corruption and misconduct linked to the event's organization and execution.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick