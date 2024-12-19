Live
- Anish Kuruvilla Accepts Dubbing Change with Professionalism in Srikakulam Sherlock Holmes
- Abhishek Boddu – Simplifying Business Finance for the Next Generation of Entrepreneurs
- Equestrian: Raju Singh secures spot in Asian Continental Championships
- Cambodia, UN agency sign MoU to strengthen cooperation on water supply
- Sensex slumps 964 points after the US Federal Reserve's hawkish stance on rate cuts
- ACB Registers Case Against KTR in Formula E Car Race Matter
- Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Criticizes Amit Shah’s Remarks On Ambedkar
- Jio Tag Go Launched: Android Tracker with Google’s Find My Device Support
- Scholarships For Students
- Armed force to protect wildlife in Similipal
Just In
ACB Registers Case Against KTR in Formula E Car Race Matter
Highlights
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has filed a case against Telangana IT Minister K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) in connection with the Formula E car race issue.
Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has filed a case against Telangana IT Minister K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) in connection with the Formula E car race issue. The case also includes Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Arvind Kumar and HMDA Chief Engineer B. L. N. Reddy. KTR has been named as the prime accused (A1), Arvind Kumar as the second accused (A2), andB. L. N. Reddy as the third accused (A3).
The case comes amid ongoing investigations related to the Formula E race event held in Hyderabad. The ACB’s move follows allegations involving corruption and misconduct linked to the event's organization and execution.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS