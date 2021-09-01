Act sensibly on HC orders, Vijayashanti tells government

Hyderabad: Referring to the interim orders of the Telangana High Court staying the decision of the State government to reopen all educational institutions, BJP leader Vijayashanti on Tuesday asked the government to act in a sensible manner in the wake of the orders.

Vijayashanti pointed out that the HC judges had reminded the government about a possible attack of a third wave of Covid virus in October. She said that the HC had also asked the government to not open residential schools and hostels till further orders of the government.

The actor-turned politician said that she had responded on the issue of infrastructure in the past and highlighted the poor conditions prevailing in educational institutions of the State.