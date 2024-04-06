Activists raise pitch for breathing life into dying pond in Public Gardens

Hyderabad: The150-year-old man-made pond nestled within the Public Garden, Nampally, has once again come into the limelight. Due to the apathy of the concerned departments, the wall supporting the pond has developed a crack and could collapse at any moment. This issue has raised concern among the locals and morning walkers, urging the State government to revive and restore the waterbody.

A few locals have stated that the Public Garden is maintained by three departments: the Horticulture Department, responsible for garden maintenance; the HMDA, tasked with the upkeep of the man-made pond; and the GHMC, which oversees the Kids' Play Zone and other facilities. However, whenever complaints are raised, each department passes the issue to the other, claiming it doesn't fall under their jurisdiction. This confusion has led to the ponds being left in a pathetic condition.

Highlighting a 150-year-old man-made pond in Nampally, some morning walkers stated that the pond, once a thriving hub for people and migratory birds, has also witnessed the passage of time and holds untold stories. Currently, the man-made water body is completely dried up and surrounded by trash. Additionally, the wall holding the lake can collapse at any time, posing a risk to daily morning walkers.

Mohammed Abid Ali, an environmental activist and a daily morning walker, said, “The necessity for renovating and beautifying this pond is crucial. Restoring it will not only revive its historical importance but also reinstate its position as a serene haven for visitors and a sanctuary for migratory birds. It bridges the past with the present, providing insight into Hyderabad's rich heritage while promoting environmental conservation. Revitalising this pond goes beyond preserving history; it is about establishing a balanced space where nature and culture meet, enhancing the lives of both locals and tourists.”

“We have repeatedly brought this issue to the attention of the concerned department, but all fell on deaf ears, leading to the man-made pond posing a threat to morning walkers and garden visitors due to negligence. If the State government does not intervene promptly, there's a risk of it being encroached upon, resulting in the loss of yet another scenic water body in the city,” said K Vidhyadhar, a morning walker.