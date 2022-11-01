Actress Rambha meets with accident, daughter Sasha injured

Hyderabad: Tollywood actress Rambha met with accident while driving her children home in Canada on Tuesday. She shared the news on social media. She said that no one was injured but her daughter Sasha received minor injuries and undergoing treatment in a hospital.



Rambha shared photos of the accident and her daughter in the hospital on Twitter. She said that she was returning home after picking children from school along with a nanny. 'A car hit out car at an inter section and we received minor injuries. We are safe but bad time is running for us. Please pray for us," the actress tweeted.



Rambha acted in several Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and other languages. She married Indra Kumar in 2010 and settled in Canada. They have two daughters and one son and living in Ontario now.

Ouw car was hit by another car at an intersection wayback from picking kids from school! "Me with kids and my nanny" All of us are safe with minor injuries 😔my little Sasha is still in the hospital 😞 bad days bad time 😪😰please pray for us 🙏 your prayers means a lot 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/BqgrNjfdpi — Rambha Indrakumar (@Rambha_indran) November 1, 2022



