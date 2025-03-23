Addl DCP, student killed in road accidents

Hyderabad: An Additional DCP was killed in a road accident occurred near Lakshmareddipalem in Hayathnagar area here on Saturday morning. Bobby, who was residing in Maitri Kuteer in Lakshmareddipalem, had gone out for a morning walk.

While crossing the Vijayawada national highway, he was hit by an RTC bus. The DCP died on the spot. The police have registered a case and initiated investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, a tenth-class student lost her life in a road accident on the Gachibowli flyover in the city. It is learnt that a young man from TNGO Colony took his sister to the examination centre in Gachibowli to write her X class exam.

After the exam, on their way back, as they reached the Gachibowli flyover, their two-wheeler lost control and fell under an RTC double-decker bus. Consequently, the student lost her life at the scene while her brother sustained injuries.

Upon receiving the information, Rayadurgam police rushed to the spot and collected details. The injured young man was rushed to a local hospital. The Rayadurgam police registered a case and took up investigation.