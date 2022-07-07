Aduri Group launches mega project at Shadnagar

Hyderabad: A leading real estate company, Aduri Group (Aduri Infra Pvt Ltd), has launched a mega project at Shadnagar.

Chairman Aduri Ramanjaneyulu, along with Managing Director Kamakshi, Executive Director Madhusudan Reddy, launched the brochure 'Aduri's Iconic 2' of the Shadnagar project.

They said at Shilpakalavedika in Hitech City on Wednesday that the project will be ambitiously built in 100 acres with all facilities. Ramanjaneyulu said, "all kinds of infrastructure and state-of-the-art facilities are being provided in the Shadnagar project; constructions are being made as per people's requirement; the project will be accessible to the public."

Jagan Guruji, KV Pradeep, Sripadaram Manduri, directors of the Aduri Group, and marketing team members were present.