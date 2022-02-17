After 5 years of wait, Bahadurpura flyover to be thrown open in March

Hyderabad: After five years of patience with bated breath, the passengers of Bahadurpura route on National Highway-44 finally felt a sigh of relief as the GHMC officials are gearing up to open the flyover at Bahadurpura Junction by March end.

The GHMC officials are on their toes for the preparations of the grand ceremony. According to officials, all the 13 piers of the flyover have been completed along with the slab, girders and deck beam.

Dattupanth Superintendent Engineer (Projects) South Zone, GHMC said, "The process was put on fast track mode last year to avoid further delay in completion of the bridge while the land acquisition issue was almost cleared beforehand." "Except few minor works, all the major part of the job has already been done. The art work to give a more aesthetic look to the bridge will also begin soon," the official explained.

In order to address the perennial traffic congestion issue at Bahadurpura Junction, the GHMC has proposed to build 780 meters long grade separate (flyover) from Bahadurpura Police Station to Jawaharlal Nehru Zoological Park with a cost of Rs 69 crore under Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP). Though the foundation stone was laid in June 2018 by the Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Taraka Rama Rao and then the Mayor Hyderabad Bonthu Rammohan to complete the bridge by 2021, officials said, the deadline has crossed the threshold due to several reasons in which funds and Covid lockdown played a divisive role.