After hotels, FSSAI cracks down on six hostels in Musheerabad

Hyderabad: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) task force, set up by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, carried out surprise checks at hostels in the Musheerabad area. They raided six hostels where they found food safety violations and issued show-cause notices to all the hostels.

On Thursday, N Surya, Food Safety Designated Officer, GHMC, and his team carried out surprise checks on hostels through the Food Safety on Wheels in Ashoknagar, RTC Crossroad areas by Food Safety Officers, Circle No 13 and 15.

They inspected Venkateshwara Executive PG Hostel for Women and Girls, Ashoknagar, Grace Deluxe Boys Hostel, Jawaharnagar, Abhishrey Boys Hostel, Gandhinagar, Ashritha Women’s Hostel, Chikkadpally, Shradha’s Extended Stay, Musheerabad, and Balaji Darshan.

At Venkateshwara Executive PG Hostel for Women and Girls, the team found the walls and floor of the kitchen dirty, greasy, and unhygienic; rotten vegetables; and containers of raw materials dirty and left open or uncovered. Maida (atta) found to be infested with worms and ants; expired or unbranded food items, including Badshah garam masala powder, Everest garam masala, and JK ata Jeera; kitchen was found congested. The Grace Deluxe Boys Hostel was found running without a valid FSSAI license, with no proper ventilation and lighting in the kitchen, non-vegetarian and vegetarian raw materials stored in one refrigerator, unhygienic conditions, a dust bin uncovered.

At Abhishrey Boys Hostel, the cleaning area was found stagnant with water; dustbins were uncovered; dining area walls were covered with cobwebs and dust; the flooring was uneven and damaged, infested with rats; and the water filter was infested with worms and insects.

Ashritha Women’s Hostel was running with an expired food license; rotten tomatoes were found in food; it failed a spot test. Shradha’s Extended Stay found in dirty condition; sink damaged; food colours used in cooking; five expired food items used; refrigerator unhygienic. Balaji Darshan (which was serving food to Padmavathi PG Premium Hostel, Balaji Boys Hostel) was found dirty and unhygienic; FSSAI registration not displayed prominently; establishment running under registration category even though it is in the State license category; no proper ventilation and lighting in the kitchen; rotten veggies found in the kitchen area; food handlers not wearing aprons and hairnets; failed in spot tests conducted; cooked food items stored without lids in the refrigerator; no proper labelling was found on food items.