After temple, road is ahead for Ramrajya: VHP

Ayodhya/Hyderabad: The VHP Central Board of Trustees has called upon the Hindu society to build a society that leads a disciplined, cultured, dignified, dutiful, dharma-based life. "Everyone should play his/her proactive role in building a harmonious, prosperous, strong, safe, and organised society. It is our firm belief that with grace of Ramji, we all will be able to build a society that ensures the dignity and participation of women, protects, preserves and promotes the environment and ecology, defeats all destructive anti-national forces and aspires for 'Sarve Bhavantu Shekhinah".

It recalled that on January 22, 2024, the world witnessed the end of 496 years of battles and the reclamation of Ramlal's place of incarnation. Hindu culture was also re-established with the belief that Shri Ram is Rashtra and Rashtra is Ram. The world was jubilant on this day, with a feeling that a new future was being created. The Rambhakts across the country participated in 76 wars that spanned decades. The trustees salute the millions of martyrs who made the ultimate sacrifice in struggles for Ram Mandir.

The glorious moment could not have come without the determination, vision and sacrifices of revered saints and great visionaries. Salutes to all those known and unknown saints and great visionaries. The Hindu society will always remain grateful to the blessed straits and great visionaries like Shivaramacharya, Mahant Digivjay Nath, Mahant Ramachandra Pramhans Das, Mahant Abhiram Das, Mahant Avedyanath, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, Vamdev Ji Maharaj, Devraha Bab, Pejawar Swamy Vishveshtirth, Hanuman Prasad Poddar, Moropant Ji Pingale, Ashok Singhal, Yug Purush Parmanand Giri, Sadhvi Ritambara and others.

It said that the Ram Janmahoomi freedom movement began in 1983 with the blessings of revered saints, under the leadership of the VHP, which has become the longest movement in the world. The VHP noted that it was also the longest legal fight in global history, taking over 134 years. The continuous hard work and contribution of a dedicated team of lawyers under the proficient leadership of senior jurist K Parasaran and Vidyanathan will remain etched in the national psyche. The competence and commitment of the government and UP for such a superb outcome of this struggle after 77 years of independence is also exemplary.