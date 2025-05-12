After Vaktha, participants’ stage fear turns to confident oratory

Hyderabad: While emphasising what they have achieved after attending the two-day training on public speaking, the participants of Vaktha expressed gratefulness to hmtv and Kaushalya School of Life Skills, as the training not only provided important tips but brought about a major change in the way they think about society.

The training programme was jointly organised by hmtv and Kaushalya School of Life Skills on May 10 and 11, inspiring scores of aspiring politicians, social workers and businessmen. The participants said that the experience was highly informative and had enabled many ordinary individuals to transform into confident orators.

Additionally, they thanked the programme’s faculty, D Bal Reddy, for helping them overcome their fear of addressing crowds and boosting their morale.

While expressing satisfaction after the conclusion of training, the participants who attended the 130th batch of Vaktha found the tips provided were significant for grooming themselves to face a huge audience and speak with confidence.

The faculty of the programme, D Bal Reddy, who gave tips on public speaking, asked the participants to note them down and practise regularly. He explained to them that public speaking was a skill, which could only be honed by regular practice. He gave important tips and techniques related to public speaking, while adeptly covering the dos and don’ts of oratory. He explained to them how a good speaker controlled the mood of the audience.

Later, Reddy also presented certificates along with a book written by himself to all the participants. He said the book has all important content which can be useful for them. While providing their feedback, J Surya Prakash of Vikarabad who was encouraged to attend through hmtv advertisement, felt that he shed all his inhibitions on stage. He said he felt highly motivated.

G Akhila from Mancherial who received a morale boost after attending the two-day session, felt that the way training was conducted, even a housewife gets inspired to become a good orator and a leader by following the tips.

U Rajender from Sangareddy found the training programme packaged well to suit the people who wish to overcome stage fear and express their views without inhibitions in front of huge audiences.