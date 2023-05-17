Agra-based businessman diagnosed and treated for alcohol allergy

Hyderabad: In a first-of-its-kind case, an Agra-based businessman was diagnosed and treated for Alcohol Allergy at a private allergy centre by Dr Vyakaranam Nageshwar.

The patient John (name changed), 36, experienced severe symptoms after consuming alcohol at a resort party and contacted Aswini Allergy Centre for help. The patient underwent an Alcohol Oral Challenge Test and tested positive for alcohol allergy. This process involves the patient consuming the suspected alcohol in a clinical setting under medical supervision the following day after undergoing an allergy test.

There would have been around 100 cases of alcohol allergies worldwide published. “There will be many more undiagnosed cases of alcohol allergy, but due to the lack of awareness and information about this condition, thousands suffer without knowing it,” said Dr.Nageshwar, chief allergist at the allergy centre.

To perform the test, the patient was asked to bring the remaining bottle of the suspected alcohol that triggered the allergy. Then, 1 ml of alcohol was placed on his forearm and the test was carried out, he said. Symptoms of alcohol allergy include flushing and redness of the face, rashes all over, heaviness of the head and chest, dry cough, and giddiness. He was rushed to the emergency unit of a nearby hospital and discharged after 12 hours.

Two months later, John tried alcohol again at a gathering and experienced the same symptoms. It was later confirmed that he was allergic to whiskey. The results of the test showed that he had high blood histamine levels, high sensitization to groundnuts, masala antigens, chicken, mutton, house dust mite, and mosquito. The patient was also suffering from undiagnosed asthma and allergic urticaria as his computerised lung function test (LFT) suggested asthmatic changes.

The final report concluded that John had alcohol allergy along with a few other issues. Dr Nageshwar urged patients to keep a watch on allergic symptoms and advised to avoid the brand of alcohol to which allergy is confirmed, dilute the alcohol before drinking and avoid high histamine foods and snacks, avoid alcohol that come with cork-based closure lids, take antihistamine tablets before drinking to decrease exacerbations of symptoms.