Agri sector should flourish as industry: Singireddy

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy said the agriculture sector in India should also flourish as a professional industry and only then the farming community will become self-reliant. More youth will get attracted to take up farming as a profession.

On his second day of the US tour to study the farm sector, he went round the Long View Farms in Ayova on Wednesday. Reddy said his aim is to take the farm sector in Telangana to global level. ‘For this it is very important to make farming more profitable and cost effective, so that the future generations get attracted to adopt the agriculture sector as a profession’.

After visiting the Long View farms, he was surprised at the way owners who are highly educated have been continuing agriculture as a profession for generations by adopting high-level machinery. “The American agriculture sector and the Indian farming sector are in complete contrast. Farming in the US is more like corporate where they use sophisticated advanced machinery; farming is done over thousands of acres unlike in India. Therefore, it is very difficult in India to adopt the same model’.