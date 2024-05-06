Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam brave sweltering Delhi heat for ‘Thug Life’ shoot

Legendary actor Kamal Haasan and acclaimed filmmaker Mani Ratnam have joined forces for their highly anticipated project "Thug Life" and are currently filming in the blistering heat of New Delhi. Despite soaring temperatures, the duo, along with their crew, shot a crucial scene inside the Sankat Mochan Hanuman Mandir in Delhi's Aerocity on Sunday.

The shoot, strategically planned to beat the heat, lasted only three hours, from 6 am to 9 am. This decision reflects the team's dedication to ensuring the safety and well-being of everyone involved while maintaining the quality of their work.

Following the brief temple shoot, the "Thug Life" unit shifted to the Old City in Delhi to capture key interior scenes. Scheduled to conclude on May 11, the ongoing shoot has seen the participation of popular Tamil stars Simbu, Abhirami, Vaiyapuri, and others. Kamal Haasan's distinct bearded look and Simbu's slim appearance have already created buzz among fans.

Notably, Bollywood actors Ali Fazal and Sanya Malhotra have also filmed their portions during the Delhi schedule, with Pankaj Tripathi set to join soon. "Thug Life" boasts an ensemble cast, including Trisha Krishnan as the leading lady, alongside Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Gautham Karthik, Dulquer Salmaan, and Nasser in pivotal roles.

The film is a joint production venture between Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, R. Mahendran, and Siva Ananth. Adding to the excitement, musical maestro AR Rahman is composing the music for "Thug Life," promising a cinematic treat for audiences eagerly awaiting its release.