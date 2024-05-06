Live
- Ukrainian attacks with British weapons will invite retaliation, Russia tells UK
- Indian airlines poised to capture 50% of country’s global passenger traffic: CRISL
- Entire NC unit in Ladakh's Kargil quits party to protest LS alliance
- Sharad Pawar to cast vote in Baramati after a decade
- Difference Between Business Credit Score and Personal Credit Score
- Indian Bank posts 55% jump in Q4 net profit, declares dividend of Rs 12 per share
- Govt showcases India as 365-day tourist destination at Arabian Travel Mart
- Pulwama to Poonch - Congress not learning from past mistakes, experts reckon
- ISRO moves ahead in development of 2,000 kN thrust semi-cryogenic engine
- FLiRT Covid variants: No need for panic or extra caution, say experts
Just In
A drunken wife hacked her husband with an axe
An atrocity took place in Mummaipalli village of Bijinapalli mandal of Nagar Kurnool district.
Nagarkurnool : An atrocity took place in Mummaipalli village of Bijinapalli mandal of Nagar Kurnool district. According to the villagers, Nakka Nagayya (48) and his wife Lakshmi of Mammaipalli village got married 30 years ago. Both are addicted to drinking. In this order, Lakshmi's husband, Nagayya, got into a fight due to drunkenness on Monday.
Lakshmi got angry and took the axe from the side and attacked Nagayya. The villagers immediately rushed Nagayya to the district hospital with the help of 108. Wife Lakshmi was detained by Bijinapally police. Nagayya's condition was critical and died on the way while he was being taken to the Gandhi hospital. Due to this, sadness fell in that village. a case has been registered and the police is investigating the matter.