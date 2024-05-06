  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

A drunken wife hacked her husband with an axe

A drunken wife hacked her husband with an axe
x
Highlights

An atrocity took place in Mummaipalli village of Bijinapalli mandal of Nagar Kurnool district.

Nagarkurnool : An atrocity took place in Mummaipalli village of Bijinapalli mandal of Nagar Kurnool district. According to the villagers, Nakka Nagayya (48) and his wife Lakshmi of Mammaipalli village got married 30 years ago. Both are addicted to drinking. In this order, Lakshmi's husband, Nagayya, got into a fight due to drunkenness on Monday.

Lakshmi got angry and took the axe from the side and attacked Nagayya. The villagers immediately rushed Nagayya to the district hospital with the help of 108. Wife Lakshmi was detained by Bijinapally police. Nagayya's condition was critical and died on the way while he was being taken to the Gandhi hospital. Due to this, sadness fell in that village. a case has been registered and the police is investigating the matter.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X