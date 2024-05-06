A drunken wife hacked her husband with an axe

Nagarkurnool : An atrocity took place in Mummaipalli village of Bijinapalli mandal of Nagar Kurnool district. According to the villagers, Nakka Nagayya (48) and his wife Lakshmi of Mammaipalli village got married 30 years ago. Both are addicted to drinking. In this order, Lakshmi's husband, Nagayya, got into a fight due to drunkenness on Monday.

Lakshmi got angry and took the axe from the side and attacked Nagayya. The villagers immediately rushed Nagayya to the district hospital with the help of 108. Wife Lakshmi was detained by Bijinapally police. Nagayya's condition was critical and died on the way while he was being taken to the Gandhi hospital. Due to this, sadness fell in that village. a case has been registered and the police is investigating the matter.