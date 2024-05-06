BJP's mantra is 'development, while YSRCP's mantra is 'corruption': PM

Anakapalli : While BJP's mantra is 'development', 'development' and 'development', YSRCP's mantra is 'corruption', 'corruption' and 'corruption', highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a massive crowd gathered at 'Prajagalam' poll campaign held at Ugginapalem village, Kasimkota mandal in Anakapalli district on Monday, the Prime Minister mentioned that where there is no corruption, YSRCP government does not exist.

In the past five years, the YSRCP targeted land mafia, sand mafia and liquor mafia. The NDA government will make AP free of such mafias, assured the Prime Minister.



The YSRCP government did not form to serve the people of Andhra Pradesh. Even while the BJP at the Centre came forward to develop AP on multiple fronts, the state government applied brakes on each development project. While the Centre aimed at developing North Andhra, establishing the new railway zone, the state government failed to allot land for it, Modi pointed out.



Even as the Centre allotted 24 lakh houses for the poor through Prime Minister Awas Yojana, the PM criticised, however, even half of the target could not be completed by the YSRCP government. "Being the heir of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy (YSR), his son could not complete even the projects initiated by YSR," the PM pointed out.



Even after the YSRCP ruled after the Congress, Andhra Pradesh witnessed nil progress. This is because the identities of both the parties are the same and they include corruption and mafia, the Prime Minister expressed.



Even as Rs.15,000 crore was allocated for the completion of Polavaram project, the state government failed to take the project forward because farmers' woes were not given priority in the YSRCP's government, the Prime Minister mentioned.



In Anakapalli, the sugarcane industry is one of the largest industries in AP. However, most of the sugarcane farmers are concerned over their future and many of them refrain from cultivating sugarcane, the Prime Minister mentioned. "However, the Modi government gives assurance that the farmers' future will be bright under Modi's mission," the Prime Minister reiterated, adding that the sugarcane farmers will be empowered as 'sakthi datas'.

