Agri thriving due to last mile irrigation connectivity

HYDERABAD: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy said that the water level in Telangana has increased significantly due to the priority given by the TelanganaGovernment and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to the irrigation sector. He said every acre would be irrigated with the government's actions.

He said thatagricultural production has increased with the irrigation water in Wanaparthy. In the state, 92.5 percent of the land was in thehands of medium and small farmers, while 19 lakh acres of land was in the hands of tribals. He said that with the formation of the Telangana state, there hadbeen a remarkable change. He said that what was not possible in 75 years could be changed under the visionary schemes of KCR.

The Minister said the government had constructed Sevalal Maharaj Bhavan for Tribal meetings and public events.

He attributed the change of Thandas intoPanchayats to the Chief Minister, as promised during the Telangana movement. He said that by converting Thandas into Panchayats, the dream of 'Mana ThandaloMana Rajyam' had come true.