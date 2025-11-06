Ah! Pahadi Shareef turns into a haven for liquor smuggling!

Hyderabad: The Telangana Excise Department seized 192 bottles of illicit liquor worth Rs 5.76 lakh on November 4 at Pahadi Shareef in Hyderabad. The bottles were traced to Goa, Delhi, and Puducherry and were being smuggled into Telangana by air and surface transport.

The crackdown was based on a tip-off, and the enforcement team issued notices to 20 people found in possession of the bottles. Investigations and cases are ongoing.

The Pahadi Shareef corridor has become a notorious hotspot for liquor smuggling operations, with repeated seizures marking a cat-and-mouse game between excise authorities and smugglers.

The mix of liquor origins Goa known for its exotic brews, Delhi as a metropolitan hub, and Puducherry with its legacy of French wines suggests a sophisticated network catering to diverse tastes in Telangana.

The operation on November 4 serves as a stark reminder of how demand and regulatory variations across states fuel illicit trade, straining law enforcement and impacting government revenue.

The seizure coincides with renewed enforcement drives ahead of the festive season, aiming to curb illegal liquor trade that tends to spike during this period

The operation highlights the persistent challenge of smuggling non-duty-paid liquor (NDPL) into Telangana, with previous seizures and arrests at the same location reported in recent months. Illegal liquor is brought via flights and vehicles, evading state excise laws to evade tax and control regulations.