AICTE nod for engineering colleges to start dual courses in VLSI design

Hyderabad: Close on the heels of the Centre trying to give a boost and companies eying Telangana to invest in the semiconductor sector, the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) asked engineering colleges to start new diploma and undergraduate programmes in the VLSI design and technology.

Accordingly, starting from the academic year 2022-23 colleges can submit proposals to start a Diploma- in IC Manufacturing and B.Tech/B.E in Electronics Engineering (VLSI Design and Technology). The apex technical regulator said the decision has been taken in line with the programme for development of semiconductors and display manufacturing ecosystem approved by the Union Cabinet to provide much-needed market-ready talent pool to the upcoming and aspiring industries in the sector.

The AICTE said in its circular to vice-chancellors and principals of its approved institutions that the decision was taken for laying a clear roadmap for capacity-building. Accordingly, it has approved the two courses with nomenclatures under emerging areas. However, the approval to start courses would be accorded subject to satisfying the conditions laid down in the Approval Process Handbook 2022-23 (APH 2022-2023).

The council also announced that a model curriculum for the courses in the emerging areas would be notified soon.