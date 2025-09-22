AIIGMA celebrates 50 years with regional safety seminar

Hyderabad: The All India Industrial Gases Manufacturers Association (AIIGMA) marked its 50th anniversary by hosting a Regional Safety Seminar focused on Gas Cylinder Rules 2016 and SMPV (Unfired) Rules 2016 on Sunday. The event brought together over 200 delegates from across India, reinforcing AIIGMA’s commitment to safety, compliance, and innovation in the industrial and medical gases sector.

The seminar was inaugurated by V. K. Mishra, Joint Chief Controller of Explosives, PESO, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, who also delivered the keynote address. He commended AIIGMA’s contributions over five decades, especially during critical periods like the COVID-19 crisis. Mishra emphasized the need for introspection to improve future crisis management, citing challenges such as liquid oxygen storage and cryogenic cylinder installations. He stressed rigorous identification, testing, and condemnation of unused cylinders to uphold safety standards.

AIIGMA President Saket Tiku highlighted the association’s evolution as the voice of the Indian gas industry. He addressed the impact of recent trade tariffs and the importance of boosting domestic manufacturing, particularly in specialty gases required for semiconductor production. While acknowledging current limitations in local production, Tiku reaffirmed AIIGMA’s push for self-reliance under the “Make in India” initiative, with safety as a non-negotiable priority.

General Secretary Rajiv Guptha reiterated the industry’s responsibility to maintain the highest safety standards. He called for sincere adherence to regulatory frameworks and encouraged knowledge-sharing to elevate safety culture across the sector.