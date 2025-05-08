AIKC appoints new State social media convener

Hyderabad: The All India Kisan Congress (AIKC) has appointed Syed Abdul Sami Ather from Hyderabad as the Telangana State Social Media Convener. As per the order of the AIKC, he is one of the three conveners appointed on May 6, besides those of Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu.

The Kisan Congress entrusted the leader with the responsibility to strengthen digital outreach in Telangana, particularly amongst the farming community.

Expressing heartfelt gratitude on his appointment, Syed Abdul Sami Ather said that in his new role, he will work closely with national, state, and district-level social media teams to responsibly deliver the party's message to the people.