AIMIM in election mode, looks invincible in Old City strongholds

Hyderabad: The All-India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is getting into election mode. Party chief Asaduddin Owaisi for the last few days has been addressing public meetings 'Jalsa-e-Halat-e-Hazera' on current affairs and has a slew of activities lined up in the coming days.

He was seen on the ground for the last several days after a long time in his Parliament constituency of Hyderabad. Political observers point out that the AIMIM leadership got into election mode. It looks like AIMIM will continue its sway in the seven Assembly seats it currently holds. The party has six MLAs in Chandrayangutta, Charminar, Bahadurpura, Karwan, Yakutpura, Bahadurpura and Nampally.

Going by the past record and voting, the party appears to be invincible in the Muslim-majority constituencies covering the Old City. AIMIM began its campaign ahead of others. For the last few days, Owaisi has been addressing public meetings on current affairs to build the tempo.

He appealed to people to remain united and protect the political platform so that AIMIM continues to raise its voice in the legislature and fight to resolve their problems.

Owaisi is confident that the BJP will never be able to come to power in Telangana. "Our Hindu brothers from the Dalit community and backward classes want peace and communal harmony to prevail in Telangana," he said, while addressing one such meeting.

Such has been the domination of the AIMIM in Hyderabad politics for over four decades that its stronghold remained immune to political waves and change of guard in the State.

While maintaining its firm grip over the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency and the seven Muslim majority Assembly segments in the city, the AIMIM backed the BRS in the rest of the State in both 2014 and 2019 elections.

With a huge concentration of Muslim voters in the State capital and some districts, the party is in a position to tilt the balance in nearly half of the 119 Assembly constituencies.