AIS women officers to inspect state-run girls resi. schools

Hyderabad: As part of increased focus on Gurukuls, particularly Girls residential schools, AIS (All India Services) women officials will not only personally inspect the hostels but will also make night stay

They will be submitting a report to the government suggesting possible improvement. Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari, who held a teleconference with the officials on Thursday, instructed them to facilitate AIS officials’ visit to 540 girls residential schools. In the Phase-I of this initiative, 29 AIS officials will be visiting several hostels to examine the boarding and other facilities.

Later, they would submit reports to the government suggesting possible improvements towards ensuring girl students get the best facilities. The phase-I will be completed before the Republic Day. Based on the feedback by the AIS officials, a review will be held by higher officials. In the later phases, AIS officials at different levels will be visiting the remaining hostels from the total of 540 Gurukuls.