Akasa orders 150 Boeing, 737 MAX jets

Hyderabad : As Wings India 2024 began in Hyderabad on Thursday, one of the major announcements in this edition was from the latest entrant of the country’s civil aviation industry.

Akasa Air confirmed the order of 150 fuel-efficient Boeing 737 Max jets to expand their domestic and international operations.

Marking a historic milestone with this announcement, the exclusive all-737 operator achieved a significant feat in Indian civil aviation history by placing an order for 200 aircraft within a mere 17 months of initiating operations.

Launched in August 2022, the airline has substantially expanded its fleet, nearly tripling its size with the addition of 737-10 and 737-8-200 aircraft.

Capturing four per cent of the country’s domestic market, they currently cater to 18 destinations with 22 jets. “We are excited to announce this historic order of 150 new Boeing airplanes, increasing our total orders from Boeing to 226 jets. The lower carbon emissions of the 737 MAX family allow us to remain focused on sustainable operations while also providing our passengers with a comfortable experience,” said Vinay Dube, founder and CEO of Akasa Air.

Both 737 MAX variants will provide the airlines with added capacity while reducing fuel use and carbon emissions by 20 per cent compared to older-generation airplanes.