All India 7th Prison Duty meet concludes on grand note

Hyderabad: The All India 7th Prison Duty Meet concluded on a high note in Hyderabad, celebrating the spirit of correctional reform, institutional excellence, and inter-state camaraderie. The three-day event, jointly organized by the Telangana Prisons Department and the Bureau of Police Research & Development (BPR&D), brought together prison officials and staff from across India to compete, collaborate, and share best practices.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar attended the valedictory ceremony as Chief Guest and lauded the initiative for its focus on rehabilitation and transformation. “Prison administration is not just about security—it’s a tool for reform. True success lies in helping prisoners reintegrate into society with dignity and purpose,” he said.

The Minister highlighted that India has 1,330 prisons housing approximately 5.73 lakh inmates, and emphasized the need for humane and effective prison management. He praised the Telangana Prisons Department for organizing competitions in cleanliness, health, education, sports, and arts, which he said contribute meaningfully to the rehabilitation process.

State Minister for Revenue & Information Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy also addressed the gathering, commending the Telangana Jails Department for showcasing the hidden talents of inmates.

“Jails are often seen as places of punishment, but they can also be spaces of transformation. Telangana’s model should be replicated across the country,” he urged.

Senior officials, including BPR&D Director General Alok Ranjan, Additional Director General Ravi Joseph Lokku, and Telangana Prisons DG Dr. Soumya Mishra, were present, along with representatives from various States and Union Territories.

The event featured 22 competitions ranging from quiz contests, unarmed combat, first aid, and computer technology to fine arts, music, and model prison presentations. Sports events such as basketball, shuttle badminton, volleyball, kabaddi, and athletics—including 100m sprint, 400m run, high jump, and long jump—underscored the importance of physical fitness and team spirit in prison administration.

In total, 26 trophies and 40 medals were awarded. Telangana emerged as the top-performing state, securing 17 trophies. The awards were presented by Union Minister Bandi Sanjay and Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy.

The meet served as a vibrant platform for interaction, experience-sharing, and skill development among prison staff nationwide. It reinforced the evolving role of prisons as institutions of reform and rehabilitation, and highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts in shaping a more humane correctional system.