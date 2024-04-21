  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

All India Public Relations Day Celebrated by Hyderabad Chapter

All India Public Relations Day Celebrated by Hyderabad Chapter
x
Highlights

The essence of Sanatan Dharma is widely misunderstood though it keeps people on the rightious path and develops brotherhood among people, according to the former Chief Secretary, Government of Andhra Pradesh, LV Subramanyam, IAS (Retd).

Addressing PR and Communication professionals on the theme 'Sanatan Values and Emerging India: Role of Public Relations" as the Chief Guest of the National PR Day Celebrations at Potti Sriramulu Telugu University today i.e., 21st April, 2024 Sunday, he said: "Sanatan Dharma doesn't approve any difference between personal life and public life. Love all is the essence of it."

He also said that a large section of people misunderstand the difference between religion and spirituality. He called upon PR professionals to help people understand the relavance of Sanatan values for a better society.



Former Chief Information Commissioner and noted journalist Budda Murali, guest of honour, said that Sanatan Dharma is eternal and we all need to make the new generation understand the importance of it.

PRSI Hyderabad Chapter Chairman Dr S.Ramu observed that the word 'sanatan' has asumed a wrong connotation due to various reasons. "There is no wrong in taking the good from ancient values for a better modern society," he said. He also said that PR professionals play a vital role in disseminating right information to the public.

While the Chapter's EC member Rajesh Kalyana read out the message sent out by the National President Dr Ajit Pathak, the Chapter's Secretary K.Yadagiri proposed a vote of thanks. Patron Krishna Baji,

Advisors Dr J.Chennaiah, C Ravinder Reddy, Chapter Treasurer Sri Bhujanga Rao, National committee members Sreekar Reddy & Madhu

were also present.

Aparna Rajhans, EC member, came out with sanskrit Slokas to add value to the topic.

-Dr. S. Ramu, Chairman, PRSI, Hyderabad Chapter

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X