All India Public Relations Day Celebrated by Hyderabad Chapter

Addressing PR and Communication professionals on the theme 'Sanatan Values and Emerging India: Role of Public Relations" as the Chief Guest of the National PR Day Celebrations at Potti Sriramulu Telugu University today i.e., 21st April, 2024 Sunday, he said: "Sanatan Dharma doesn't approve any difference between personal life and public life. Love all is the essence of it."

He also said that a large section of people misunderstand the difference between religion and spirituality. He called upon PR professionals to help people understand the relavance of Sanatan values for a better society.









Former Chief Information Commissioner and noted journalist Budda Murali, guest of honour, said that Sanatan Dharma is eternal and we all need to make the new generation understand the importance of it.



PRSI Hyderabad Chapter Chairman Dr S.Ramu observed that the word 'sanatan' has asumed a wrong connotation due to various reasons. "There is no wrong in taking the good from ancient values for a better modern society," he said. He also said that PR professionals play a vital role in disseminating right information to the public.

While the Chapter's EC member Rajesh Kalyana read out the message sent out by the National President Dr Ajit Pathak, the Chapter's Secretary K.Yadagiri proposed a vote of thanks. Patron Krishna Baji,

Advisors Dr J.Chennaiah, C Ravinder Reddy, Chapter Treasurer Sri Bhujanga Rao, National committee members Sreekar Reddy & Madhu

were also present.

Aparna Rajhans, EC member, came out with sanskrit Slokas to add value to the topic.

