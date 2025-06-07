All set for Bakrid festivities today; cops on toes at check posts

Hyderabad: As Bakrid is set to be celebrated on Saturday, the city was seen bustling with activity on Friday as Hyderabadis prepared to celebrate the Eid. To ensure smooth conduct of the festival, the Hyderabad police have beefed up security and urged the people to follow the guidelines issued by the government.

The traders have set up stalls on roadside in Falaknuma, Chandrayanagutta, Barkas, Malakpet, Chanchalguda, Engine Bowli, Kalapatthar, Bahadurpura, Kishan Bagh, Asif Nagar, Mehdipatnam, Tolichowki, Golconda and some other areas. In the city, the traders sold a pair of sheep between Rs 26,000 and Rs 30,000 and more depending on the size and breed. The prices, however, witnessed a decline on the second and third day of Eid.

Moreover, it has been observed that the ‘Qurbani Service’ is gaining momentum in the city. A large number of Muslim families preferred to hand over the task to agencies that provide Qurbani Service. The traders and organisations are not just handling the sacrifice but also making arrangements for the slaughter, cutting, processing the meat, and delivering it at doorstep.

One of the observers said that people residing in flats in residential complexes and gated communities, particularly in mixed-community areas find this practice of surrogate or remote sacrifice as the best option. It allows the smooth performance of a religious ritual without hurting anyone. “Some residents of the tradition-bound Old City are also opting for this facility,” felt Akhlaq Ahmed Ansari.

Meanwhile, the authorities have cleaned and spruced up the Eidgahs across the city including Mir Alam at Bahadurpura, Eidgah Khadeem at Madannapet, Eidgah Bilali at Masab Tank and other important places where Eid congregational prayers are held. The officials of TS Wakf Board, Local MLAs, and police department inspected the arrangements being made for prayers at the Eidgah Mir Alam.

Maulana Mohammed Rizwan Qureshi, Khatib of Mecca Masjid, said “A sacrificial sheep or goat has to be above the age of one year, a sacrificial bull, ox or buffalo has to be above the age of two years, and the animal should be free from obvious defects.” Muslim clerics and the public representatives appealed to their brethren to dispose of the animal viscera properly to keep the streets clean.

According to Hyderabad city police, in view of the upcoming Bakrid festival, robust security arrangements have been put in place across the city. Check posts have been established in key areas, and surveillance has been intensified.

On Friday, Hyderabad city police commissioner CV Anand conducted surprise inspections of the check posts at Goshala Jiyaguda, MJ bridge check post, Hasan Nagar check post and Bandlaguda check post. He interacted with the police personnel on duty at the check posts, inquiring about the on-ground situation.

On this occasion, the Commissioner issued several instructions to the officers and staff stationed at the check posts. He directed them to ensure that the Bakrid festival proceeds in a peaceful atmosphere and to take precautions to prevent any inconvenience to the public.

The Commissioner also appealed to the public to cooperate with the police in maintaining law and order in the city.