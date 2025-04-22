All set for Hyderabad local bodies MLC election; polling tomorrow at GHMC

Hyderabad: All arrangements have been completed for the upcoming local bodies MLC (Member of Legislative Council) election in Hyderabad district. The polling is scheduled to be held tomorrow at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) office.

Voting will take place from 8 am to 4 pm. Necessary preparations and security arrangements are reportedly in place to ensure smooth conduct of the election.

The counting of votes will take place on 25 April, followed by the official announcement of results.