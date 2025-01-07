Allu Arjun Visits KIMS Hospital to Check on Sri Teja's Recovery

Hyderabad: Icon star Allu Arjun visited KIMS Hospital to check on the health condition of Sri Teja, the young boy injured during the stampede at Sandhya Theatre during Pushpa celebrations. The boy, who suffered injuries in the overcrowded event, is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Allu Arjun’s visit comes amidst ongoing legal scrutiny following the incident. The actor, who had earlier expressed his inability to meet the boy due to legal complications, has now taken a step forward to inquire about his health and extend his support to the family. The police had previously issued notices to the actor, restricting his movements and mandating prior intimation before visiting the hospital.

During his visit, Allu Arjun also plans to console the husband of Revathi, a woman who tragically lost her life recently. Known for his compassionate gestures, the actor’s efforts to support grieving families have earned him immense respect from his fans.

The police have made heavy security arrangements at KIMS Hospital to manage the large crowds of fans and media expected to gather. The Sandhya Theatre case, which has placed Allu Arjun under legal scrutiny, continues to spark debates about the responsibility of celebrities during public events.

This development has once again brought Allu Arjun into the spotlight, with fans praising his decision to personally visit and support the affected families despite the ongoing legal challenges. Further updates on Sri Teja’s health and the outcome of the case are awaited.