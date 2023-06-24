Alluri Sitharama Raju, an ever lasting inspiration: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy said here on Friday that President Droupadi Murmu will be the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the year-long 125th birth anniversary celebrations of prominent freedom fighter Alluri Sitharama Raju.

Addressing the gathering at the precursor meet for the closing ceremony of the Alluri birth anniversary celebrations at Centre for Culture Resource and Training (CCRT), he said the closing event will be held on July 4 in Hyderabad.

Reddy said Alluri’s name, life, sacrifice, mission, history and courage in mounting an uncompromising fight against the British Raj for freedom remains an everlasting inspiration for generations to come.” Alluri felt every bullet the British fired at innocent girijans was hitting him. He united girijans to fight the British atrocities. At the same time, he had also brought several reforms for improvement of their living standards. Alluri remains the pride of Telugu people; he adhered to highest moral values even while fighting the British is something to emulate by everyone, the minister added.

He said when the Centre was to unveil plans to celebrate the Azadi Ki Amrut Mahotsav to mark 75 years of independence “it was decided to give due recognition to unsung heroes who sacrificed their lives for freedom of the nation and her people.” After listening to Alluri’s contribution to the freedom struggle, Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to inaugurate the year-long 125th birth anniversary celebrations at Bhimavaram.

The Union minister said that Modi and Murmu were taking part in the celebrations to respect Alluri’s contribution “as their responsibility. “The Centre has planned several initiatives to develop places where Alluri moved during his fight against the British as tourist spots so that his life and mission will continue to inspire generations to come.

He appreciated the Kshatriya Seva Samithi and Alluri Women’s Brigade for their commitment to organising a series of programmes to mark the celebrations. Reddy asked officials to take steps for live screening of the closing ceremony in every village connected with the life and mission of the freedom fighter.

He asked people to take part in a big way in the closing ceremony in Hyderabad to pay tributes to the Telugu freedom fighter.