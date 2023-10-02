Amid reshuffle buzz, Asad likely to bench few sitting MLAs in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: All-India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has still concealed the party list of contenders fighting in the forthcoming State Assembly elections. He keeps the sitting MLAs on tenterhooks as he maintains suspense about the candidates.

Recently, he had said that city top leaders from other parties are visiting Darussalam. With this the party might see reshuffling of candidates, new faces and major changes in the election.

The Majlis won seven of the eight seats in the last Assembly polls, retaining its hold in its traditional bastion of the Old City. The party had won in seven segments for the first time in 2009; the winning spree continued for three consecutive terms till 2018. However, on various occasions, Akbaruddin Owaisi, party floor leaders and five-time MLA from Chandrayangutta aspired the figure may double with at least 15 by contesting 50 seats.

The MIM has managed to open its legislative accounts in Maharashtra, Bihar, but its tally in home remained at seven, regardless of the number of seats contested in united AP and now Telangana.

The seven seats of Majlis include Charminar, Yakutpura, Chandrayangutta, Nampally, Bahadurpura, Malakpet and Karwan where the minority community has a large presence. It is a bastion of the party.

On being asked ‘what will the party do with few members?’ inrecent public meeting, Asad bravely mentioned that his party’s seven MLAs are equal to 70,000.’This is our strength.’

In his recent public meeting, Asad said ‘bade bade log humaregharkuaakedastak mare, ayiye welcome hai, jamburiathai’ (several city top leaders are visiting Darussalam, welcome, it is a democracy). He directly hinted that city top leaders from other parties are visiting MIM and asking for party ticket to fight the upcoming elections.

With the ruling party keeping its nominees in Goshamahal and Nampally on hold, it has been observed that many leaders including former MLA Prem Singh Rathore, Nandkishore Vyas (Bilal), Gaddam Srinivas Yadav, Anand Goud and others are making a beeline to Darussalam to recommend their names or seeking Majlis tickets. This remains suspense. Sources said Majlis can also give them tickets to fight the BJP vocal critic MLA Raja Singh.

By hiding the contenders’ list, some of them feel that the party may field new faces by dropping a few MLAs. In the last two of his public meetings Asad had hinted at major party changes, reshuffle, or fielding new faces in the elections.

Asad said “no final decision has been made regarding who will contest. Even sitting MLAs are uncertain about receiving a ticket.” A decision is being made, and it will be,” he added. With this the sitting MLAs are on tenterhooks.

In 2018 the party swapped the constituencies of two MLAs, Mumtaz Ahmed Khan and Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri. Yakutpura MLA Khan entered the fray from Charminar, while Charminar MLA Pasha Quadri contested from Yakutpura.

It was also reported that Khan announced that he is not going to contest in the elections. Sources said he is interested in transferring his legacy to the next generation with one of his sons as the party’s candidate.

Many MIM leaders are in queue for party tickets. Among them are former Mayor Mohd Majid Hussain and senior leader YaserArafath. Interestingly, several businessmen and their sons are also aspirants. There is always suspense about the party candidates.