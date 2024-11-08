Amplify efforts to meet power demand in summer, babus told

Hyderabad: Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) chairman and managing director Musharraf Faruqui has directed the officers to improve the distribution and transmission system to cope with the high power demand in the ensuing summer season. On Thursday, a review meeting was held with Telangana Transco Director of Transmission Jagath Reddy and other engineers.

The peak demand, which was 3756 MW last year, has been recorded at 4352 MW this year with a growth of about 16 per cent, while the consumption, which was 81.39 million units last year, has reached 90.68 million units with a growth of about 12 per cent. It is estimated that the electricity demand will grow at a record high of about 20–25 per cent in the coming summer of 2025.

The demand for electricity is increasing significantly in areas like Nemali Nagar, Gopanpally, Kokapet, Koheda, Thatti Annaram, Abdullapurmet, Mansan Pally, Aziz Nagar, Kandukur, K Singaram, Mallapur, Vayupuri, Uppal Bhagayat, Dundigal, and other areas in the suburbs of Greater Hyderabad. The CMD directed the senior officials to take appropriate steps to establish 220/132/33 KV substations and strengthen other networks in those areas as per the requirement.

“The ongoing maintenance and repair works should be completed within the stipulated time while maintaining quality. They should be very vigilant in the matter of Line Clearance (LC) being taken for maintenance works. They should coordinate with Transco and DISCOM engineers while taking LCs,” he highlighted. The CMD instructed the officials to take appropriate measures to complete 100 per cent maintenance work before Sankranti.