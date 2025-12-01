An ode to Hyd marks Oxford Grammar School’s Annual Day

Hyderabad: Oxford Grammar School, Himayathnagar, celebrated its 45th Annual Day with grandeur on Saturday, presenting ‘Hyderabad Ki Kahani’, a cultural spectacle tracing the city’s journey from the Megalithic Age to modern Telangana and Hi-tech City. The event began with the ceremonial lighting by Chief Patron Prof Er Vedakumar Manikonda, followed by vibrant performances depicting Hyderabad’s heritage.

Prof Vedakumar urged parents, teachers, and schools to work together in nurturing a positive environment for children. Special chief guest Koganti Shilpavalli, IPS, stressed the importance of parents being emotionally present to encourage a child’s natural curiosity. Director Prarthana Manikonda highlighted the school’s commitment to holistic and culturally rooted education.

Guest of honour Chilkuri Sushil Rao recalled the influence of Prof Vedakumar on his journalistic journey. Other guests, including Padmavathy Tungaturthi, Samudrala Madhavi Ramanujam and Geetha Ganeshan, inspired parents and students with messages on thinking, creativity and artistic excellence.

The evening concluded with a grand finale and vote of thanks, marking a memorable chapter in Oxford Grammar School’s legacy.