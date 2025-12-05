SCR deploys extra services to ease Sabarimala travel

To effectively manage the heavy passenger rush anticipated for the Sabarimala pilgrimage in January, the Railways has announced six special train services. These additional trains will connect Charlapalli and Hazur Sahib Nanded with Kollam. The services are strategically intended to clear the seasonal crowd, as thousands of pilgrims travel to Kerala from regions like Telangana and Maharashtra.

Two services linking Charlapalli–Kollam will operate on 14th and 21st January 2026, with the corresponding return trips from Kollam scheduled for 16th and 23rd January 2026. A further pair of services will connect Hazur Sahib Nanded and Kollam on 7th and 9th January 2026.

The Charlapalli route will include stops at major stations such as Kacheguda, Gadwal, Dhone, Renigunta, Salem, Erode, Palakkad, Aluva, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, and Chengannur. The Nanded route will cover Warangal, Vijayawada, Nellore, Tirupati, Katpadi, Thrissur, and other significant junctions en route.

The Railways stated that the special services are designed to ensure smoother travel and mitigate overcrowding during the busiest phase of the annual pilgrimage season.