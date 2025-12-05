MP Konda Visweshwar Reddy seeks Centre’s action on monkey menace

Hyderabad: Chevella Member of Parliament Konda Visweshwar Reddy has called for urgent intervention at the national level to address the worsening monkey menace that is destroying crops and inflicting severe economic losses upon farmers in Vikarabad district and other regions. Raising the issue in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, he stressed the gravity of the problem and urged the Central Government to designate a nodal ministry and issue comprehensive national guidelines to tackle the issue, which has remained unresolved due to a lack of clear departmental responsibility.

Reddy pointed out that the departments of forests, animal husbandry, and agriculture are currently not legally vested with the responsibility to act as nodal agencies, leaving farmers helpless as monkeys continue to damage crops. He emphasised that the menace is not confined solely to Telangana, but is also critically affecting farmers in states such as Jammu and Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing the media, the MP recalled that historically, the forest department would catch monkeys, sterilise them, and then release them back.

However, such measures have not been sustained due to a lack of funding in Telangana and poor coordination between departments. He noted that the menace is severely impacting crops such as paddy, cotton, and maize, leading to significant financial distress for farming communities.

Highlighting the immediate need for action, Reddy revealed that he has successfully obtained permission from the district collector to launch a pilot project aimed at controlling the monkey population through sterilisation and release. He stressed that without a structured national policy and a designated nodal ministry, such fragmented local efforts will remain wholly inadequate.

“The monkey menace is a pressing issue that directly affects the livelihood of farmers. It is time for the government to take responsibility, allocate funds, and ensure coordinated action across states,” Reddy said, reiterating his demand for a comprehensive national framework to safeguard farmers’ interests.