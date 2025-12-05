Namburi confident of BJP candidates’ victory

Khammam: BJP Khammam Parliamentary unit Convenor Namburi Ramalingeshwara Rao expressed confidence that all BJP-supported sarpanch and ward member candidates will secure victory in the upcoming Gram Panchayat elections across Sattupalli constituency.

Speaking during the filing of nominations at Tallada Mandal’s Tallada Mallavaram on Thursday, Rao said that BJP-backed candidates have filed nominations in multiple mandals—five each in Kalluru, Sattupalli, and Vemsoor. He added that on Friday, the party aims to file nominations in as many panchayats as possible, ensuring widespread representation of BJP-supported contestants. Rao criticised the previous government, alleging that funds meant for Gram Panchayat development were diverted, leading to stagnation in rural progress. He stated that the people had already given a fitting response to the former regime for such actions.

He further remarked that the Congress party has yet to fulfil its commitments, and that the public is closely observing its performance. District Vice-President Veeram Raju, Secretary Mishra, Mandal Presidents Gorla Prabhakar Reddy, Saali Shivakrishna, Nagulu, and several other leaders participated in the programme.