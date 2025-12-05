SCR boosts transparency with vigilance training drive

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway has hosted a specialised lecture focusing on vigilance practices within tenders and contracts as part of its Fortify Lecture Series 2025. This initiative is aimed at significantly tightening transparency standards across the entire zone.

The session, which took place at the Rail Nilayam Auditorium, concentrated on guiding officials regarding the correct approach to procurement processes and contract decisions to effectively eliminate irregularities.

Srinivas Malladi delivered the lecture, drawing extensively from his experience in vigilance roles at the Railway Board. The training covered critical areas, including legal frameworks, tender procedures, and complex evaluation issues such as rate reasonability and handling abnormally low bids. Officials from across the zone participated in the session via video link.

Speakers strongly emphasised that vigilance is a shared responsibility, urging all officers to actively apply the guidance shared during the session to their daily decision-making. Railway authorities stated that the lecture reflects an ongoing push to strengthen integrity and ensure public confidence in the system by continually improving procurement practices.