Ancient wisdom for digital infrastructure

Hyderabad: Survival of Indian Languages on digital platforms While a plethora of sophisticated digital tools enhance English language accessibility—encompassing everything from synonyms and grammar to full-text translations—the development of equivalent resources for Indian languages is still nascent.

Young individuals frequently encounter difficulties utilizing their native languages online, primarily due to the absence of supportive digital tools. This challenge is accentuated in languages such as Telugu, leading to their diminished presence on digital platforms.

It is imperative to innovate and develop digital tools and keyboards that enhance the usability of Indian languages, particularly on mobile devices.

Mental health through gaming:

A significant portion of youth leisure time is dedicated to digital gaming. Unfortunately, most existing games do not support native languages, limiting access to those comfortable only in English. Popular games like Wordle and Spelling Bee, while engaging, are often unaffordable and culturally distant for the average Indian user. There exists a vital need to create accessible, enjoyable, and culturally relevant word games in Telugu and other native languages to boost mental agility and provide stress relief.

Preserving culture through digital wisdom

Centuries of profound philosophical, cultural, and ethical teachings are embedded in Indian writings—from insightful proverbs to epic narratives like the Mahabharata. However, the profound understanding of these texts is currently confined to a limited circle of scholars.

Traditional educational frameworks have yet to incorporate structured learning of these essential cultural treasures. Therefore, developing digital tools that enable future generations to access, comprehend, and draw inspiration from our ancestral wisdom is more crucial than ever.